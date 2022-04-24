It sits in the middle of the face and determines the first impression. Unfortunately, the olfactory organ is too wide, too long, too crooked for many. Two women tell why they decided to have a nose job.

MAlthough the physical flaws are small, they are still annoying. With Elisabeth Graf it was the nose, more precisely the bulbous tip. Graf, whose real name is different, is a trained dancer and works as a model. She says, “I love playing with the camera.”

In her early 20s, she lived in Milan for a few months, then in Bangkok and Berlin. It was life out of a suitcase. She liked that, no two days were the same, every job was a new surprise. Today Graf is the mother of two school-age children. Her life has become calmer. But even 20 years later, she is still well booked as a model. As at the beginning of her career, her customers praise her positive charisma and her even face. They still retouched the photos again and again. “When I later saw my pictures in magazines or on posters, I was annoyed,” says Graf. “My nose was always worked on.” So she wished that would end, that her nose would harmonize with her facial features.