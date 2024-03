Oil prices fell on Friday, but they are heading for gains of about four percent this week, supported by the unexpected decline in US inventories.

Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $85.17 a barrel by 0533 GMT, after exceeding $85 a barrel yesterday, Thursday, for the first time since November. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $81.04.