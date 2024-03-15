Ice hockey | An open letter from JYP's boss to supporters: “Sorry”

JYP's anniversary went wrong and got expensive.

of JYP chairman Jukka Seppänen has published an open letter for the Jyväskylä club community.

In the letter, Seppänen reflects on JYP's crucible, and considers his own position at the club's management. At the end of his letter, Seppänen apologizes.

This season, JYP finished in 13th place in the regular season of the SM league. Various commotions echoed through the team.

Blacksmith states that JYP's 100th anniversary season ended unhappily and that the club's results were miserable by all measures.

He characterizes the season as a sporting fiasco, even though JYP invested in success by building the most expensive team in the club's history. According to Seppänen, the price of the team jumped by three million euros in the fall.

According to Seppänen, the club's owners were ready to take the risk of loss during the holiday season.

“The club's budget was prepared according to the fulfillment of the minimum athletic goal. That included a loss of around 300,000 euros, but the club's owners were ready to take that risk of loss during the holiday season. Well, now we're talking about completely different losses, both financially and emotionally,” Seppänen explains.

Seppänen states that JYP's season was tinged with turmoil.

“The biggest uproar arose from the change of coach in December, the basics of which are still valid, but the timing of which was totally wrong. That was a clear misjudgment on my part.”

Seppänen addressed the discussion surrounding the team and the negative publicity the club received.

“The club has been publicly accused of anything at any time. Even though the public looting has been self-inflicted and thus justified, the truth has sometimes been very flexible in the discussion around the club and it has been adjusted to various agendas, which have often had a purpose other than the interest of the club and the community.”

According to Seppänen, the criticism has also been unreasonably personal to a few of the club's employees.

“We have to dare to say this too, even though the root causes of the negative publicity are in our own operations.”

Blacksmith according to JYP, “does all the laundry” during the spring. In his letter, he reflects on his own responsibility.

“Is resigning and selling your own shares the best responsibility? Is it the best responsibility to stay and sort out the messy nest?”

Seppänen says he acts in JYP's interest.

“Sorry,” he writes at the end.