Oil prices fell slightly on Wednesday as concerns about demand growth in China, the world's largest crude importer, conflicted with indications of tight supplies in light of production cuts by major producers. Prices also received support from the decline of the US dollar.

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents to $81.91 a barrel by 0045 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 11 cents to $78.04 per barrel.

Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is scheduled to be released today, Wednesday, at 1530 GMT. If the EIA announces an increase in crude oil inventories, this will be the sixth week in a row that the country's oil inventories have risen.