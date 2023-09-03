Oil Alliance vs. America, LIVE: follow the League live

Welcome
America vs. Oil Alliance
Photo:
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
The game is played at the Daniel Villa Zapata stadium, in Barrancabermeja.
Alianza Petrolera and América de Cali face each other at the Daniel Villa Zapata stadium, in Barrancabermeja, in the continuation of the ninth day of the 2023-II League.
The team led by César Torres fights on three fronts: in the League, to stay in the top eight; in the reclassification, to seek the first qualification for the Conmebol tournament in its history, and in the relegation table, where it is still not saved.
For its part, América is looking for a victory that