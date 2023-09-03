from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/02/2023 – 21:49

Nobody guessed the six tens of the Mega-Sena contest 2628 drawn this Saturday, 2nd, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the prize is now estimated at R$ 55 million. The next draw takes place on Tuesday, 5.

Check out the dozens drawn:

05 – 14 – 32 – 40 -53 – 54

Still according to Caixa, 64 bets hit the corner and will receive R$ 63,338.93 each. Already 5,019 bettors hit the court and will win R$ 1,153.81.

Bets for the Mega-Sena can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or via the internet. The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$ 5.