Dubai (Etihad)

Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, confirmed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the UAE, represents a new stage in the UAE journey that the founding fathers started more than fifty years ago.

Ohood Al Roumi said that His Highness is an inspiring leader whose future visions continue the UAE’s march to its centenary, following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest their souls. To achieve leadership and create a better future for future generations.