Cairo (Etihad)





Arab political experts and analysts affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is keen to continue the path of the founding fathers in the union, development and achievements, and to consolidate the position of the UAE at the regional and global levels, and to strengthen relations with the brotherly Arab countries and the countries of the world at large and to support stability.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, experts from Jordan, Lebanon and Yemen expected that the UAE diplomacy will witness more prosperity and continue to play a role worthy of the state and its position, and that it will become more open to the Arabs and the world, through strategic partnerships in all fields that support regional and Arab peace and security.

“We are absolutely certain that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is present in the details of the development process in the Emirates, a cumulative and continuous process,” said Jordanian strategic expert Dr. Amer Al-Sabayleh.

Al-Sabayla added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that “it can be relied on that this political transition constitutes a boost to further progress and prosperity for the UAE, and will certainly be reflected in the consolidation of Arab ties and relations with Jordan and all brotherly countries in order to establish Arab and regional stability and resolve Arab crises.”

On the same level, the Lebanese political analyst, Muhammad Al-Raz, stated that he looks forward with great hope to the role of the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, in continuing to help Lebanon pass the transitional phase that is being prepared for it during the coming period with an Arab initiative. With Egyptian and Gulf cooperation, with French and European cooperation, in order to correct the situation in a way that guarantees Lebanon’s unity, prevent foreign interference in its affairs, and restore its normal brotherly relations with its Arab surroundings.

Al-Raz added to Al-Ittihad, “The UAE has always been proactive in responding quickly with positive intervention to solve Arab problems and crises, and extending a helping hand to support Arab work, pointing out that the UAE has embraced tens of thousands of Lebanese and provided them with job opportunities and decent living, and contributed with its Arab brothers in All initiatives to solve Lebanon’s problems and establish the foundations of its national state, and they had a key role in achieving the Taif Agreement for the Lebanese National Accord in 1989.”

The Lebanese political analyst pointed to the full confidence that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, will continue to support Lebanon, through development projects in which the UAE contributes.

The Lebanese academic and political analyst Bashir Esmat agreed with what Al-Raz said, explaining that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with his presidency of the UAE will have an important role in putting Lebanon on the path of political and economic recovery, and employing the relations and capabilities of the Emirates on both levels. The Arab and international community to preserve Lebanon’s unity, a role the Lebanese of all stripes depend on.

He explained that “the Lebanese are waiting for further strengthening of the bonds of friendship during the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and they are counting on him a lot, based on his previous positions so that Lebanon overcomes political and economic obstacles.”

In addition, the expert on Yemeni affairs, Abdul Karim Al-Ansi, confirmed that “the Yemeni people extend their sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE to complete the path of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God rest his soul, towards the Arab countries, including Yemen.

Al-Ansi added to Al-Ittihad that “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was able to enhance the great position of the Emirates at the international and global levels, and in international forums and organizations, and to work with a rational and wise policy to preserve the security and stability of the region.”

The Yemeni political analyst indicated that he was “confident that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will achieve more Arab rapprochement and continue to confront terrorism and resolve Arab crises, in addition to more humanitarian support and extending a helping hand to Arab peoples in crises and disasters.”