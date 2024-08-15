To the Ogurawho recently confirmed his MotoGP debut with Trackhouse in 2025, took part in the Thursday press conference of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the eleventh round of the MotoGP calendar. Below are his statements.

The first rider from the Asian Talent Cup in MotoGP

“It’s really special, I’m happy to be able to take this step. There is nothing better. Now I can’t wait to see what I can do. It all started with the Asian Talent Cup and I still work with some of the people who followed me from there and I’m happy to have arrived in MotoGP after this journey.”

Aprilia and the Honda disappointment

“I don’t know MotoGP yet, but it seems like the team and the bike are very competitive. I’m in the right place and I don’t have the words to thank the team enough. Arriving in MotoGP with Honda would have been the best thing, but I have to think about the best for my future and I took the opportunity. I chose Aprilia because it was more competitive.”