Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)





Officials stressed that “the global health sector is one of the most important areas that embodied the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to serve humanity for many years, describing these efforts as “an impressive and exceptional contribution to promoting health issues.” Globalism”.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, they said: “These contributions are not only through providing various types of generous financial support, but through launching global initiatives aimed at eliminating serious diseases such as polio, neglected tropical diseases and other important health issues.”

They referred to His Highness’ efforts in supporting health systems and providing health care services in communities that lack good health services, as well as His Highness’ decisive role in building international partnerships, launching projects, establishing financing funds to achieve these goals and promoting joint work in the health field. They emphasized that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is an inspiring model in global health support.

They pointed out that the directives of our wise leadership to provide health services and support many countries of the world to overcome health challenges helped in providing health care to many segments in many countries, noting that the most prominent aspects of this support emerged during the “Covid-19” pandemic over the past two years. .

Health for all

At the outset, Dr. Muhammad Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said: “Providing the necessary health services and medical care is one of the most prominent human meanings and common values ​​among all peoples and societies, and for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, puts white hands in this field in various countries of the world.

Muhammad Al-Ulama

He spoke about the “Reaching the Last Mile” programme, a 10-year initiative worth $100 million launched in 2017, by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, in cooperation with the Bill Gates Foundation to eliminate communicable diseases and pave the way for the eradication of river blindness and lymphatic filariasis. As a public health problem in countries where these diseases are endemic. At that time, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, pledged to provide 20 million US dollars to support activities in this field, and in 2019 these partnerships resulted in the establishment of the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE), based in Abu Dhabi, which is the only one of its kind. In the region, it was created through a partnership between His Highness and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Childhood and women

He pointed out that among the most prominent efforts of His Highness is childcare and the empowerment of women, pointing to His Highness’ support for the United Nations Trust Fund “UnitLife”, to help and protect millions of children exposed to chronic malnutrition around the world, through innovative financing partnerships, aimed at addressing gaps in systems global health and promoting the achievement of sustainable development goals.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, had directed, earlier, to provide a grant of $ 2.5 million to support the programs of the United Nations Trust Fund “UnitLife”, which aims to combat chronic malnutrition in the regions of the world.

neglected diseases

For his part, Dr. Youssef Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, said: “The previous period witnessed the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from a health perspective, by providing the necessary care to the needy in many countries of the world.”

He added: “His Highness’s efforts have had a great positive impact on human health, whether inside the country or abroad, which made international institutions follow with interest and appreciation for what His Highness is doing, especially since the world is still affected by exceptional circumstances due to the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Youssef Al Serkal

He pointed out that one of the most prominent examples of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s support for the global health sector is the fight against neglected tropical diseases worldwide. He said: “His Highness has played a crucial role in building partnerships and supporting the establishment of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day. His Highness has a special interest in eliminating these diseases, as evidenced by his charitable program “Reaching the Last Mile”, and the projects covered by this initiative provide treatment and preventive care.” . He stressed that His Highness plays a large and important role in combating neglected tropical diseases worldwide, as part of His Highness’ support for global health issues.

It is reported that 1.74 billion people need interventions against neglected tropical diseases, affecting more than 1 billion people, most of whom live in urban, marginalized, rural and poor areas of conflict. The World Health Organization prioritizes a variety of 20 diseases or groups of tropical diseases. Al-Sarkal pointed to the continuous contributions to support countries facing crises and difficulties, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the contributions of the UAE included sending relief planes carrying tons of medical supplies to many countries and establishing hospitals in some countries, as well as providing a number of field hospitals to African countries to support their health services.

innovative fields

For his part, Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Regulation, said that the efforts and initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, extend to include new and innovative areas such as medicines, including vaccines, as well as the production of technology. and digital health, as well as working on a global agenda for well-being and health, which is at the heart of the UAE’s priorities.” He pointed out that during the acute phase of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 80% of all personal protective equipment sent by the World Health Organization from the UAE was provided to support surveillance and virus detection activities. He noted His Highness’ support for the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to eradicate malaria from the country since 2007.

Amiri Amin

He said: “The Ministry of Health and Community Protection thanks His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for his support and efforts globally to eradicate polio with funding and his humanitarian message to the world.”

And the UAE recorded that it was free of polio in 1992 and no cases were recorded since that time, and it follows up the situation in coordination with the Regional Office of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean Countries annually by submitting the annual summary report before the Certification Committee, to highlight the documents that there is no virus polio in the state. It also develops a contingency plan for immediate response in the event of the arrival of any virus from outside the country.

top priority

He stressed that the UAE, with the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has attached the national program to eradicate polio with utmost importance, as one of the important national health achievements.

He pointed out that the UAE has presented a global and advanced model in the field of polio eradication and infection control, and has achieved outstanding results in dealing with this disease, pointing out that prevention measures and dealing with suspected cases are implemented in an accurate scientific manner, which made it a model at the level of countries in the region. He affirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to all recommendations of the World Health Organization, to raise the strategic indicator for the percentage of children’s coverage of immunizations in the first year, through the continuous development of all medical and technical staff in order to enable them to keep pace with everything new in the field of immunization and prevention.

Official statistics issued by UNICEF indicate that one out of every three children under the age of five lacks the nutrition they need for proper growth, as 149 million children still suffer from stunting, 50 million children are wasted and 340 million children suffer from hidden hunger; No vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

global recognition

In turn, Dr. Shamshir Fayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare Group, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has very great efforts in combating diseases globally, and therefore the world is looking at these efforts. With pride and honor.”

Shamsheer Fayalil

He added, “Our wise leadership is making various and great efforts to combat infectious diseases worldwide, and the UAE has set a model for cooperation and coordination with relevant international organizations and institutions interested in human health, especially the World Health Organization.”

He referred to the efforts of His Highness in supporting programs aimed at eradicating deadly global infectious diseases, stressing that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has played a prominent role since 2011 in supporting international efforts to eradicate polio.

father to all

Dr. Zahid Al Bastaki, CEO of Magenta Group, described His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as “the most prominent global figure who contributes to maintaining global health security.”

He referred to the efforts and support of His Highness for the file of children’s health and the eradication of polio in the world, pointing to the effective and humanitarian role of His Highness’ generous initiative to launch the UAE campaigns for vaccination against polio in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which has achieved great success since its launch.

He said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was at the forefront of supporting international efforts, which made it possible to continue this long and protracted battle through noble contributions to the fight against polio, and to provide generous support that enabled vaccination services to be made available to millions of children in the two countries who are still The polio virus is endemic in them.

Zahid Al Bastaki

He said, “The generous contributions of the United Arab Emirates in the fight against polio have made immunization services available to millions of children in Afghanistan and Pakistan as part of the international efforts to eradicate this disease.” Polio has been in Pakistan since 2014, resulting in hundreds of millions of doses of vital polio vaccines reaching children.

He referred to the efforts made by the UAE to combat this disease, which were not limited to the local and regional levels, but went beyond that by participating, since 1994, in providing support and assistance to countries to eliminate the disease, in coordination and partnership with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Red Crescent Authority in the Emirates. .