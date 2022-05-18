Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)





Since the establishment of the UAE and its federation, the observer of its steadfast, studied steps has seen the strength of real societal cohesion between the leadership and the people, across various fields and levels, and the efforts made to elevate the state’s society and thus make it one cohesion that stands side by side for the advancement of the people and the nation.

This approach adopted by the UAE made it a unique model to be followed and exemplified in the strength of interdependence between the leadership of the state and its people, among whom were divided tasks, responsibilities and roles according to a work system and strategies adopted by the UAE to follow its approach with the participation of its citizens to achieve stability, security and happiness for the community.

Khaled Al Naqbi

exceptional model

Khalid Hassan Al Naqbi says: The societal cohesion between the leadership of the UAE and its people is an exceptional model of its kind, confirming the importance of the leadership’s keenness to continuously communicate with its people in order to meet all their needs, learn about the details of their lives, and invite them to actively participate in various decisions and roles, including the parliamentary experience and others. And the efforts of the state directed in various fields and levels, and this is a strong evidence of the national cohesion that characterizes the UAE, which puts the citizen at the forefront of its priorities and seeks to harness all possibilities in order to elevate it and raise it among peoples.

Ahmed bin Darwish

Ahmed Youssef bin Darwish said: The UAE adopts special strategies and methodologies that serve the citizen and overcome obstacles in order to achieve aspirations and demands and support national issues that concern citizens and find quick solutions to them as soon as they reach leadership, since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, which will continue under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who will complete what the founding fathers went through and increase the strength of the national rally.

Rashid bin Rabia

Rashid Ibrahim bin Rabiah said: With His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, assuming the presidency of the state, we are facing a new stage and era of advancement, prosperity and national cohesion, which renews the covenant between the people and the leadership, and moving behind the leadership stems from the greatest interest that His commitment to its people and the consolidation of the rising and distinguished path at all levels that continues the “Zayed approach” and to complement the stage of empowerment that came during the era of “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him”, which will exceed all expectations.

He stated that the UAE, may God honor it with a leadership whose first and last concern is comfort and meeting the needs of the people, has made them the first and foremost among its priorities by tracing the details of their life matters to provide them with a decent livelihood for them and their children from future generations, as the UAE society is an example to follow and an example of cohesion and solidarity Derived from the era of the founding fathers through various initiatives and projects that raise the level of the quality of a decent life.

Ayman Al-Naeem

The strength of national unity

Dr. Ayman Ahmed Al-Naeem said: The cohesion between the leadership and the people in the Emirates did not come from a vacuum, but rather is a result of what the UAE has provided since the era of the union, which made the citizen its focus and focused on building a future for him and his future generations, by providing the various requirements of life such as housing, education and health Work, social life, cohesion and family bonding, and countless other things that you find clear and prominent from the strength and durability of the national cohesion that brings together the leadership and the people and makes them hand in hand for the upliftment and advancement of the UAE society.

He stated that the councils of rulers of the Emirates are open to citizens and their doors do not respond to the questioner, but rather work to welcome and listen to all segments of society in order to advance them. The people even before they made it, and this smoothness in dealing between the leadership and the people is an exceptional method that pushed the Emirates to become a landmark of the world and a unique model in true societal cohesion.

Mohammed Al Naqbi

Mohammed Al-Naqbi said: The UAE embraces its people and residents as well, under its rich banner, and we, as the people of the Emirates, have the right to be proud of it among the various countries and peoples of the world who, once they know that we are from the UAE, express their admiration for this country that cooperates and cooperates with its people as one body It achieved the impossible in various fields, and made the citizen a source of pride and honor in accordance with its adopted strategies that raised the value and value of the Emirati citizen among various countries.

Omar Mohammed Al Suwaidi stressed that the UAE and its various sincere stances and initiatives stemming from the depth of love for its people to raise the standard of livelihood and build a prosperous future for children and future generations, under the guidance of the wise leadership and with the help of its people, reinforces the citizens’ keenness to exert the precious and precious in order to return even a small part of the The efforts of this country presented to them, as you will find them in various fields giving their utmost in various fields and levels in the military field, to present a unique model and strong and shining evidence of the strength of cohesion and to exert the utmost in order to uphold truth and justice for humanity.

Mahmoud Al Shamsi

Mahmoud Hassan Al Shamsi stressed that the UAE is one of the blessings of God upon us, and its leaders who do not hesitate to serve the people and be present with them on various occasions and initiatives, is another evidence of how close they are to each other in joys and sorrows, as you find them at the forefront of attendance at wedding events. For citizens and in tents of consolation, to provide duty and stand with their people, and this is a model that can only happen in the UAE society, which was established according to an environment full of love, harmony, solidarity and harmony.

Jamal Al Mannai

Citizen Jamal Abdullah Al-Mannai said: The UAE leadership is keen to have a permanent presence in the citizens’ councils in various regions of the country and listen to them, through which unique proposals, solutions and initiatives have already been taken in various fields, including those related to infrastructure, housing programs and various areas that take The government takes it into consideration in order to raise it to the concerned authorities, and to ensure that its path is followed and applied on the ground to serve the citizen and provide the means for a well-off life.

Abdel Nasser Al-Zahab

Abdul Nasser Mohammed Al-Dhahab said: This cohesion between citizens and leadership is an extension of the efforts and capabilities that the citizen senses, harnessed by the rational government to support the nation’s march. Thanks to the vision of the wise leadership, the UAE has achieved the first advanced positions in various fields, reached space and embraced the clouds and tolerated the world and created The impossible is possible with its citizens who make every effort to return the favor to the homeland, stressing that we are “fortunate with this leadership that is keen on making its people happy, secure and stable towards a more prosperous and elevated future.”