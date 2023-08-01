It is expected that the Mane deal would have cost the Saudi club 30 to 40 million euros, according to reports.

Mane is the fourth professional player to win this summer, after Frenchman Siko Fofana, Croatian Marcelo Brozovic, and Brazilian Alex Telles.

Mane is considered the second biggest star to sign with Al-Nassr, after the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, at the beginning of the year.

Mane went through a difficult season in the ranks of Bayern Munich, and he was unable to repeat his great success, which he achieved in the ranks Liverpool English in previous seasons.

It was reported that Mane wanted to stay in Munich, but his agents began negotiating with clubs Saudi Recently, after knowing the German club’s desire to sell it.