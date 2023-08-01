The center added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Last May, Ethiopia was hit by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 9.8 km, which once again raised fears that the earthquakes to which the country is exposed would lead to the collapse of the Renaissance Dam and then flooding the surrounding areas and Sudan.

Fears increased about the impact of the new earthquake on the Renaissance Dam, especially if the quantities of water stored in the dam are very large.

It is noteworthy that the African Rift Valley, which divides Ethiopia into two halves, is the most vulnerable region in Africa to earthquakes and volcanoes.