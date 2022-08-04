After being leaked, Square Enix confirms that it will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch this November.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a reality. As you can see with the trailer that appears on these lines, Square Enix has made the return of the saga of tactical RPGs to PC and consoles official after its launch had been leaked a few days ago with images and a confirmed date.

The company has set the title’s release date for November 11, 2022, when it will arrive on four different platforms. It will be available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch with a new version of the simulation role-playing title that was released more than a decade ago with a PSP edition.

It is based on the 2010 Tactics Ogre“Based on the 2010 game, the game has improved graphics and soundsas well as an updated game design, bringing back a Tactics Ogre that remains true to its roots”, reads the official published description. The improvements will go further, since it will have more rhythm in the battles, autosave, revision of the controls or an improved user interface.

Through combinations of classes, equipment, skills and magic, we can alter destiny taking different decisions and paths that will affect the development of the title’s story, which will have a unit level system and scenes with built-in voices.

Square Enix has confirmed that Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be available with a digital version on all platforms and with a physical edition on PS4, PS5 and Switch of the standard edition, while the premium edition will only be digital and has the original soundtrack and a pre-order bonus, although you can see more details in the official Web of the game.

