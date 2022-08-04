Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The skilled “Dubai Jameela” became the first winning horse among the graduates of the first edition of the Dubai Breeze Up Auction, which was held in Maidan, in the Dubai World Cup 2022 week, in cooperation with the Gouves Auction House, and the daughter of “Dabawi” won the logo of the Emirati owner Jaber Abdullah, And the supervision of coach Kevin Ryan, after her brilliance in the Phillies Novies Stakes last Monday at the May track, in Britain, where the graduates of the auction swept the top three places of the race.

“Dubai Beautiful” was one of the most expensive horses sold at the Dubai Breeze Up auction, fetching 1.4 million dirhams, and Youssef Salem Saeed Saqr Al Kaabi signed a deal to buy it, after it was offered by Malcolm Bastard.

The skilled “Mawadda” performed well in her first participation, under the slogan of Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, and under the supervision of coach Richard Fahey, where the daughter of “Ifraj” was sold by Simas Fahy Racing on behalf of John Keogh in favor of Blandford Bildstock, and she finished in third place with a difference of less than Three quarters of the length of the winner «Dubai is beautiful».

The first edition of the Dubai Breeze Up Auction was held in cooperation with the Jouffs Auction House at a track in Meydan, and the event achieved remarkable success by attracting a selection of two-year horses of high breeds, descended from distinguished stallions such as “American Ferro”, “Kerlin”, “Dabawi”, “ Frankel, Kittens Joy, More Than Ready, Sioni, Uncle Mo, and Wootton Bassett.

The auction recorded the highest price and highest average sale of any Breeze Up “review” auction held by a European auction house

Attendees from all over the world flocked to Dubai for the auction, which presented high quality and high breeds, while the destinations for auction horses were distributed to include Japan, America, Dubai, Britain, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.