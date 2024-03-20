Nairobi (AFP)

Tanzania agreed to have Al-Hilal, the Sudanese champion, participate in its football league, starting next season. Clifford Mario Ndembo, spokesman for the Tanzanian Football Association, revealed, “We received a request from Al-Hilal to play in the Tanzanian Premier League, and this request was approved.”

He said, “We are now working on some measures, before the start of the new season,” which begins next August.

“It is an opportunity for Tanzanian clubs to learn from one of the continent’s giants and promote the local league,” Ndembo added.

Al Hilal’s results will not be counted in the league, and the team cannot be crowned champion. Rather, all of its matches are counted as friendly.

According to an official statement, Al Hilal contacted a number of football federations to transfer the team’s competitions to them, before receiving initial approval from the Tanzanian Federation.

During the previous period, Al Hilal faced many problems during its participation in the African Champions League, due to the suspension of the league.