Mr. Schäfer, this Wednesday is World Happiness Day. Your father Ralph Schäfer is the first fortune cookie baker in Bavaria; he handed over “Lucky Cookie” to you in 2017. Did you always know that you would take over?

My father originally founded the company for promotional sweets in his garden shed in 1986; I was born three years later. For my brother and I, the company was always somehow a part of our lives. No matter whether we were on the way to the sports field or on the way home: We still stopped by customers somewhere and the father had to deliver something. The company was our very first holiday job. In 2002 my father started baking fortune cookies. I was convinced by the good future prospects in the industry and also that my children might one day continue to bake fortune cookies. During my studies, I also wrote my bachelor's thesis about the takeover of owner-managed family businesses in medium-sized companies. To this day – well, well, well – the path has developed well. My brother recently joined the business too.

Recognize Is there a trend in fortune cookie sayings? Do people want to hear more humor or romantic sayings?

That depends on the current situation: Now of course there was Corona, then inflation, environmental crisis – a lot of negative news. Many people consciously focus on positivity, happiness and solidarity. There are fewer people in the mood for jokes right now, that's my gut feeling. But there are also erotic cookies, for example, which inspire people to have more fun in bed again. We produce around 20,000 cookies a day. We can increase that to up to 35,000 cookies. And almost exclusively on behalf of our customers, so it depends on their creativity – and there are no limits.



Fortune cookie baker Raphael Schäfer in his cookie factory in Lower Bavaria

:



Image: Tobias Schmitt



Where does the fortune cookie come from and how long has it been around?

The fortune cookie only became relatively famous at the beginning of the 2000s, including in Germany and Europe. This is hype from America and does not come from China, as many people always think. The fortune cookie had a lot of negative connotations back then because it didn't taste that good at first. We were able to change that in a very positive way over the years. We also have the “XXL Fortune Cookie” where people can give away a message in just one large cookie.

If fortune cookies weren't known for tasting good, what are you doing differently?

I believe the most important ingredient is love for what you do. This sounds trite, but it is very important to us. Sure, wheat flour and sugar are always included – but there is also a sugar-free version. On the other hand, we also have to develop further: If you rest, you will rust. That means tastes change, people want something new, we always have to try something out. We have now produced a green salted caramel cookie for St. Patrick's Day. We also have a few projects going on that are really crazy – I would never have thought of something like that ten years ago. But they are still secret.



Happiness non-stop: the freshly filled cookies are carefully placed.

:



Image: Tobias Schmitt



I have the impression that you are absolutely thrilled with the fortune cookie production.

I am one of the few people in my circle of friends who enjoys going to work on Mondays. Fortune cookies are a very positive product. It's incredibly fun to develop great ideas together with the employees and customers and implement them in the bakery. We go down to the machine and can try everything out ourselves. The fortune cookie is completely “made in Germany, made in Bavaria, made in Lower Bavaria”.







What ideas are these, for example?

For example, a company from Graz wanted a regionally influenced fortune cookie – the region is very proud of its pumpkin seed oil. So they asked us, what does it look like: fortune cookies with pumpkin seed oil? Naturally! We have now produced more than 100,000 cookies for Styria. On one side of the inner leaflet there is something in Styrian, on the other side there is the High German translation.

And what do private individuals have written on their notes in the cookies?

This year I was able to make a lot of wedding proposals with a cookie – but I also had a “break-up cookie.” We once had parents who blessed their future son-in-law with a fortune cookie. Some people also want to have the classic quotes for their 60th birthday, for example. Everyone has their wisdom and wants to present them somewhere.

The other sayings in the cookies, can you think of them?

Once a month I receive inquiries from people who would like to work with us as fortune cookie authors. But we don't have this job. We always ask customers what occasion the cookies should be for: birthday, wedding or a trade fair? Some people know exactly what they want in there, others we have to help a little. We try to involve the customer. The best thing is when the cookie ends up in your mouth and the inside note gets stuck in your wallet, cell phone case or on a pin board. That is the 100% fulfillment of a fortune cookie.







What role has luck played in your life?

I'm often asked how I define happiness – for me it's a term that's really difficult to grasp. I always try to answer that with a fortune cookie saying: I won the lottery because I was born in Germany, and the additional number is Bavaria. That's my personal happiness, if you look at the rest of the world's population, we're doing very, very well here.