Putin in his New Year's address: Russia has to move forward and create the future

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a New Year's address to Russians and said that the country has to move forward and create a future. The speech of the head of state was recorded against a traditional background – near the walls of the Kremlin. The appeal lasted about four minutes. The first to see it were the residents of Kamchatka, who had already celebrated the New Year.

We are saying goodbye to 2023. Very soon it will become part of history, and we have to move forward, create the future. In the past year we have worked hard and accomplished a lot. We were proud of our common achievements. We rejoiced at the success. And they were firm, defending national interests, our freedom and security, our values, which were and remain an unshakable support for us Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to the president, the main thing that united and unites Russians is the fate of the Fatherland and an understanding of the significance of the stage through which Russia is passing, the scale of the goals facing society and responsibility for the Motherland.

Putin emphasized that during this period a lot depends on the person himself, on his attitude towards the best and the desire to support each other in word and deed.

We are united in our thoughts in work and in battle, on weekdays and holidays, showing the most important features of the people of Russia: solidarity, mercy, fortitude Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov denied information about the re-recording of the New Year's address of the head of state.

On December 31, 2022, Putin addressed Russians while standing next to Russian military personnel. The president's congratulations were recorded at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. During the trip, the head of state also talked with the commander and presented awards to military personnel.

Related materials:

The President addressed the military personnel

The head of state also addressed military personnel on duty. He called them heroes, noting that Russia is proud and admires the courage of its soldiers.

Our hearts are with you. I know that now you feel the love of your closest, dearest, dearest people, the powerful, sincere support of millions of Russian citizens, the support of the entire people See also In pictures... "De Paris Monte Carlo" writes a new history Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader added that the country has repeatedly proven its ability to solve the most difficult problems and not retreat. He recalled that there is no force that can divide citizens, make them forget the memory of their fathers and stop development.

On the eve of the New Year, Putin also congratulated by telephone the commanders of the troop groups participating in the special military operation (SVO). As Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov clarified, we are talking about the southern, central, western, eastern, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye directions.

Related materials:

Putin congratulated Russian families on the Year of the Family

Vladimir Putin recalled that 2024 has been declared the Year of the Family in Russia and addressed families. He said that a real big family is one in which children grow up, attention, warmth, care for parents, love and respect for each other reign.

The President emphasized that from such kinship of generations, love for one’s father’s home, devotion to one’s homeland is born and nurtured. He wished all Russian families the best, since each family makes up the history of a large country, whose destiny is created by a multinational people.

See also Sweden Swedish Prime Minister Andersson responded to criticism of his NATO statement: "As Prime Minister, I have a responsibility to tell the Swedes how things are" We are one country, one big family. We will ensure the confident development of the Fatherland, the well-being of our citizens, and we will become even stronger. We are together. And this is the most reliable guarantee of the future of Russia Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Konstantin Borisov congratulated the Russians on the upcoming New Year. Addressing the residents of the country from aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the cosmonauts called on them to share their warmth and help those in need.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin addressed the residents of the capital on the eve of the holiday. As the mayor noted, in the past year 2023, “there was a lot of anxiety and worry about the fate of Moscow and Russia,” a lot had to be done to strengthen the economy and ensure the security of both the city and the country.