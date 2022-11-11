Luis Enrique Martínez has revealed this afternoon the list of summoned of the Spanish team for the World Cup in Qatar in a video projected in the Luis Aragonés hall of the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas in Madrid. After many rumours, the coach has cleared up all the unknowns on a list that includes neither Ramos nor Iago Aspas.
Unlike the last European Championship, Luis Enrique has chosen to cover all the places after FIFA increased the number of summoned to 26 for this tournament.
These are the 26 players who will defend La Roja in the World Cup
goalkeepers
Unai Simon
Robert Sanchez
David Raya
defenses
Daniel Carvajal
César Azpilicueta
Eric Garcia
Hugo Guillamon
Paul Torres
Aymeric Laporte
Jordi Alba
Jose Luis Gaya
Midfielders
Sergio Busquets
Rodrigo Hernandez
Gavi
Carlos Soler
Mark Llorente
pedri
Koke
strikers
Fernando Torres
Nick Williams
Yeremy Pino
Alvaro Morata
Marco Asensio
paul sarabia
Daniel Olmo
Ansu Fati
Luis Enrique’s 26 players will meet next Monday, November 14, at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas to play the friendly match against Jordan in Amman
Spain is in group E along with Japan, Costa Rica and a European power such as Germany. La Roja’s debut will be on the 23rd, three days after the start of the World Cup, against Costa Rica. The second game will be the duel against the Germans against whom Luis Enriqu’s players will initially play for first place in the group, on the 27th, and finally close the group stage on December 1 against Japan.
• November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica (5:00 p.m. in Spain, 10:00 a.m. in Mexico and 1:00 p.m. in Argentina)
• November 27: Spain vs. Germany (8:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
• December 1st: Japan vs Spain (8:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
