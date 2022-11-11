Criminal suspects | The police suspect a family murder in Oulu: The suspect of killing his wife was found dead

A 65-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment building. A 62-year-old man was found dead in the terrain near the apartment.

Police investigates the homicide that happened in Oulu’s Heikinharju on Thursday evening as a homicide, says the police in its press release.

The suspect and the victim were a married couple. They lived alone in an apartment building.

Police received a notification on Thursday evening that a 65-year-old woman had been found dead in the apartment.

The police will not comment on who reported the woman. Crime Commissioner Janne Koskela However, the Oulu police department says enough that the concern of the relatives was the triggering factor in surviving the incident. The relatives were worried because they had not been able to contact the woman.

“The last sightings of the woman are from Tuesday evening, so the window of opportunity is from then until Thursday evening,” says Koskela.

The woman found in the apartment had signs of external violence. The police will not comment further on what kind of violence it was.

Based on the violence and the local investigation, the police have reason to suspect that the woman was the victim of a homicide. Among other things, based on the site investigation, the police had reason to suspect the husband of the act.

Police immediately began to pursue the suspect of the crime. The 62-year-old husband was found dead in the terrain near the apartment. Koskela does not comment on where exactly the man was found. That’s what he says, that on Thursday evening the police were caught up in the investigation for several hours.

The police do not suspect outsiders to be involved in the case. The police continue to investigate the case as a homicide and to determine the cause of death.