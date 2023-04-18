The mystery was solved but it was an open secret in recent days: Argentina will host the next U-20 World Cup after FIFA took away this privilege from Indonesia due to different political problems. This announcement took place at the Palacio de Haciendo de la Nación and different ministers of Argentine politics such as Sergio Massa (Minister of Economy) and Matias Lammens (Minister of Tourism and Sports) participated.
It should be remembered that the Argentina Under-20 team had not qualified for this tournament after a very poor performance in the South American that was played in the month of February in Colombia. Faced with this situation, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia’s idea of receiving the tournament appeared and the top leader of Argentine soccer did not hesitate to offer himself as the venue.
“I have no doubt that our country will be an excellent host due to its enormous organizational capacity and that we will be able to take advantage of it so that the thousands of tourists that visit us”
– Sergio Massa – Minister of Economy
Now, the team led by Javier Mascherano will be part of the tournament as the “host country” but also seed and member of Group A in the draw that is expected to take place next Friday, April 21 in Zurich, Switzerland. The start dates of the championship are scheduled for May 20 with the final to be played on June 11.
In addition to Argentina, these are the teams that have qualified for the tournament: Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, England, France, Italy, Israel, Slovakia, South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, Iraq, Fiji, Gambia, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, the United States, Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.
This is a go-ahead for Argentina since the South American country is seeking to convince the world to host the 2030 World Cup together with Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile in what is the celebration of the centenary of the World Cups.
#OFFICIAL #U20 #World #Cup #played #Argentina
Leave a Reply