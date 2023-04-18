The third and final chapter of the adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy is close to debut: the first will in fact be broadcast on May 5th. To better warm up the fans, Marvel has given us a great gift: two trailers for the film!

The two trailers, of very short duration, they were published just a few days apart from each other. Let’s start from the analysis of the shortest trailer, lasting 30 seconds, which you can find directly in our article…

We can observe a rapid succession of scenes from the film evidently chosen with the aim of giving space to all the protagonists and antagonists that we will meet during the last great adventure of the Guardians.

The second trailer is slightly longer (lasting one minute) and you can find it here. It is nothing more than a longer version of the aforementioned trailer, which in the initial part reminds us that we are facing the “end” of the Guardians’ events.

The trailer ends unexpectedlythe final scene will see Star-Lord (played by Chris Pratt) e Nebula (played by Karen Gillan) struggling with driving a car… with poor results!

We remind you that you can find on our website the review of the second chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxythe perfect opportunity to brush up on the plot before going to see the third and final chapter.