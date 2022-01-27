The latest edition of the Singapore Grand Prix due to the pandemic dates back to 2019, when Sebastian Vettel won over Charles Leclerc in what still represents the latest success of Ferrari and the German in F1. In 2022 the Circus will return to the Marina Bay circuit, which will remain on the calendar for a long time to come. In fact, the renewal between Liberty Media and the organizers of the Singapore stage up to

The Marina Bay street circuit entered the calendar in 2008 and was the first in F1 history to run at night. The first edition won by Fernando Alonso at the wheel of Renault was tainted by the ‘crashgate’ scandal that led to the inhibition of Flavio Briatore, guilty of having arranged a piloted accident involving Nelson Piquet, an episode that favored the success of the Spanish driver. With four wins each Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton are the drivers with the most victories to their credit among the Singapore walls.

There Ferrari he won on three occasions – in 2010 with Fernando Alonso, in 2015 and in 2019 with Sebastian Vettel – but there are also decisive negative episodes for the Scuderia di Maranello linked to Marina Bay. In 2008 Felipe Massa had to retire after starting again after the pit stop with the petrol filler still attached to the tank. In 2017, however, an accident occurred at the start that knocked out both poleman Sebastian Vettel and boxmate Kimi Raikkonen in one fell swoop, with Max Verstappen sandwiched between the two Ferrari SF70s at the entrance to the first corner.