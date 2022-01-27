In a statement on its Facebook page, the directorate said: “Within the framework of preserving the health of fish consumers, and after the appearance of the poisonous rabbit fish on the coasts of El Tarf state during a marine fishing operation, the interests of the Directorate of Maritime Fishing and Aquaculture have taken the necessary measures, including identifying its danger to the health of the consumer in order to avoid it.” “.

The statement added: “The fish were handed over to the National Center for Research and Development of Fisheries and Aquaculture, to determine the scientific specifications of this fish.”

The statement concluded by stressing the practitioners of the marine fishing profession, to report when catching this type of fish.

According to the Algerian Organization for Consumer Protection, it is necessary to avoid eating this fish or even opening it, because it causes death due to the large number of toxins present inside it, according to the Algerian newspaper An-Nahar.

The organization also called for throwing all fish if there is this poisonous species among them, and not to be consumed in case of contact with this fish.