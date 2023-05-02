Official: Milan-Inter is sold out for the Champions League semi-final on May 10th. More than 72,000 spectators will be present, and this will also be the case for the return match on the 16th, where the Nerazzurri will play at home. Up for grabs is the final in Istanbul on 10 June, where the winner will challenge one between Real and Manchester City.

Tickets

—

The hunt for match tickets in recent days has come to an end. Before the match against Roma Casa Milan was invaded by thousands of Rossoneri fans looking for tickets, many of them arriving at dawn to secure a place at the San Siro. This is the third Champions League derby between Inter and Milan. The first in 2003, also in the semifinals, the second in 2005, in the quarterfinals. On both occasions, Ancelotti’s team had the upper hand, which twenty years ago also won the Champions League against Juve. Who knows how the third round will end.