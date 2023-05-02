The 7,000 ophthalmologists of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (SOI) also congratulated the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on issuing the sight bonus which “will allow millions of Italians to obtain a voucher for the purchase of glasses or contact lenses The 50 euro bonus, approved for the first time – says Matteo Piovella, president of SOI – is preparatory to the purchase of a pair of eyeglasses but it is essential to be examined by an ophthalmologist first”.

It is “a fundamental indication to make people understand the importance of sight and the indispensable role of the ophthalmologist dedicated to protecting everyone’s sight – continues Piovella -. Amblyopia, cataracts, retinal detachment, maculopathies and vision defects represent the main objectives of our virtuous commitment to safeguarding sight. In less than 10 years the number of blind people is destined to double. For this – he explains – it is necessary to undergo a specialist eye doctor examination respecting a precise calendar: at birth; within three first day of school age 8 to 15 to identify onset of myopia then progress to age 40 with visits every two years, changing to once a year after age 60 After cataract surgery or other eye surgery requires an eye examination once a year”.

This “historic step organized and decided by the institutions – continues Piovella – must represent the will to support the weakest subjects against the loss of sight, qualifying the role of eye doctor visits because with a single access it allows the ophthalmologist to make diagnosis, prevention and to prescribe the right treatment, whether it’s medicines or glasses. ask for glasses to be recommended to better correct vision defects”.

The sight bonus “is due to members of households with an ISEE not exceeding 10 thousand euros – recalls Piovella -. They are therefore expenses to support the quality of vision. The 7 thousand Italian ophthalmologists save the sight of 2 million people every year – he underlines President Soi – thanks to their competence and ability. I want to reiterate that 84% of relations with the outside world depend on the eyes. Anyone who cannot see starts with an 84% handicap”.

In support of the necessary information and operations, Soi organizes the ‘Caravan of sight’ with stops in Milan, Rome and Lecce “to protect all those who are at risk of losing their sight – recalls Piovella -. To have optimal vision quality it is necessary to have latest generation lenses, but with the certainty that our eyes are perfectly healthy. Everyone knows that Ferrari must use the right tires to win. So – he concludes – I will never stop repeating: ‘to see, show yourself'”.