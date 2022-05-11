Formula E and the FIA ​​today announced that Marrakesh will host the 10th round of the World Championship, scheduled for Saturday 2 July. The 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix, which will bring the 2022 calendar back to 16 races, will again be held at the Circuit Automobile International Moulay El Hassan road circuit and will replace Vancouver.

The Moroccan city will host Formula E for the fifth time, subject to formal approval by the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council and ASN. It will be preceded by the rounds in Berlin, scheduled for this weekend, and by the one in Jakarta (June 4).