Ricciardo, his return is imminent

First it was supposed to be Qatar. Then Daniel Ricciardo he had to postpone his return, and as Christian Horner pointed out it was the wisest choice considering the very difficult conditions in which the Lusail weekend took place. Now, however, the Australian is ready and will return to doing what he loves: driving a Formula 1. He will do it in Austin, as confirmed a few moments ago by the AlphaTauri team.

Ricciardo’s words

“It’s good to be back! My hand is much better and the simulator has been a useful way to evaluate its condition. I tried it in the week before Qatar, but I didn’t feel it was up to its potential, so I spent the rest of the week in the UK, spending more time on the simulator, and got to a point where I felt ready to start. My general fitness is good, because I continued to train as much as possiblealthough obviously I couldn’t do much with my left hand or arm for a while“.

“It was definitely frustrating watching the last few races, especially because I had reached a point where I was so ready to get back on track and compete: then I did two races and had to ‘pause’ again, but in reality the time without racing is passed pretty quickly. The current car has changed a bit since I last drove it, but the simulator was helpful in getting a feel for the changes and upgrades that have been made. I felt their effect a little, but it’s one of those things that I think, once I’m on the track, I’ll feel it fully. I was there in Singapore when they tried it for the first time and it was interesting to hear the feedback and comments, which were mostly positive. I can’t wait to try it first hand. As for this weekend, I’ve always liked Austin. It’s a very particular circuit, it puts you to the test, but I think I like this. There are some particular curves that make the track exceptional“.

Social clues

In recent days, Ricciardo has made it clear with various statements and signals that the injury was over, and has thrown a clear clue about Instagramwhere he shared a photo of his ai racing helmet followers.

The Australian driver has recovered from the seven fractures in his left hand suffered in PL2 at Zandvoort, and he demonstrated this at a recent Red Bull event in Nashville (Tennessee) where he entertained his fans with some Donuts on the RB7.

It won’t be an easy weekend for Ricciardo Austin, because it’s not at all obvious to get back on board a Formula 1 car in a Sprint weekend after more than a month of absence. The #3, hastily recalled mid-season in place of Nyck de Vries, will however need to do well, as he wants to prove to himself and the Milton Keynes team that he can aspire to that Red Bull seat which represents the true which is why he left AlphaTauri again.