In something that might as well sound like a joke, the official account of Pokemon on TikTok he shared a video full of profanity. This, clearly, was an error, which has already been corrected, but it is still a funny situation, and it raises a couple of doubts about the people behind these profiles.

It all started a couple of days ago, when the official Japanese Pokémon TikTok account shared a video of Pikachu and Lucario dancing to the rhythm of If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands. However, it seems that someone did not know English, since the lyrics were replaced by various profanities. Although the official video has already been removed, this content is still available on the internet.

Interesting choice of audio on the official Pokémon TikTok page… pic.twitter.com/NYowKts3cj — Josh Withey ❀ (@josh_withey) January 13, 2023

At the moment it is unknown what happened to the person responsible for this account. Let’s remember that Pokémon is a brand for children, so sharing profanity is something that could trigger a series of controversies. We can only hope that this does not happen again.

Editor’s Note:

It is quite clear that the person responsible this time was an employee who did not have a great knowledge of English, and he only listened to the song thinking that there was nothing wrong with it. Rather than fire him, I hope The Pokémon Company provides him with some English classes.

Via: Nintendo Life