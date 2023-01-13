Madeleine Hartog Bell In 1967, she became the first contestant to bring to the Peru the joy of triumph in the world-class event, the Miss World. The Arequipeña, born in Camaná, followed in the footsteps of Gladys Zenderwho 10 years ago was crowned as miss Universe. After both Maju Mantilla it would be in 2004 the second Miss World.

Upon her arrival, the ex-queen who emigrated at an early age to piura from his native Arequipa, was received with much excitement. She even tells that she lost one of her shoes at her reception. On her arrival, she received greetings from the president Fernando Belaunde Terry in Lime. What has happened to Madeleine Hartog Bell’s life?

Madeleine Hartog Bell, a native of Camaná, consecrated herself as miss World the year of 1967. Despite the fact that at the time she was a great reference for fashion and beauty in the artistic medium, she decided to move away completely in the United States, precisely in the state of Florida.

In the North Country he raised a family with Harold “Harry” Arthur Davis, whom he met in 1975, when he returned to Peru due to the death of his father. He worked on Uncle Sam’s land as a medical-legal interpreter for various companies. As a result of his marriage, he had a daughter. The former beauty queen would be widowed in June 2002.

Madeleine Hartog Bell returned to Lima when she was 48 years old to lead the judging panel for Miss Peru. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture/Miss Peru

It should be noted that Madeleine Hartog, upon her return from the delivery of her reign in London in 1968, made a fervent criticism in December regarding beauty pageants.

Madeleine Hartog Bell was crowned Miss Universe 1967 in London. Photo: composition LR/Chilean Charm/Lima Gray

In an article titled “Do You Now Understand Why I’m Not a Fan of Beauty Pageants?” For Caretas magazine, she denounced the mistreatment and exploitation behind the ceremony, the dances and the Miss World show.

“And for those who still disagree with my way of thinking —arguing that perhaps I had bad luck when it was about the dignity of not bowing our heads—, I want to tell you how we are deceived: gold and More is what is promised to us, than the house, the car, the stamp, the name for a street, the furniture for the house, or the annual contract for this or that.

Then everything is nothing. I don’t think it’s an obligation to give us all those gifts and honours, but it doesn’t seem fair to uselessly excite a person either,” Hartog said.

Madeleine Hartog Bell is 76 years old. Photo: composition LR/Camaná Hermosa/Blog/YouTube capture

Despite this, in 1994 he returned from the US to Peru to assume the presidency of the Miss Peru jury for that year. She there she was in charge of evaluating the contestants. In said national contest, Karina Calmet would finally be crowned the winner, representing Callao.

What is the role of a Miss World?

The beauty pageant miss World is not equal to miss Universe, both have different objectives and the requirements are different to participate. Given this, Miss World has Beauty with a purpose as its charity pillar, in which contestants are allowed to use their skills to make a real and lasting contribution to the lives of sick and marginalized people.

How many times has Peru won in Miss World?

After the triumph of Madeleine Hartog Bell in Miss World 1967, a young María Julia Mantilla won the crown for Peru again in the 2004 edition. Both are the only Peruvian contestants who have triumphed absolutely in Miss World.

Maju Mantilla and her time at Miss World 2004. Photo: AFP/Diffusion

How did Maju Mantilla win Miss World 2004?

In the final stretch of Miss World 2004, Maju Mantilla was put to the test by the judge of the contest: “What are you going to miss when you leave here?”, for which the Peruvian model responded clearly and with empathy:

“What I am going to miss from Sanya (China) is the human quality that this great island has because every morning they gave us a smile. While it’s true, I can’t speak every language, that smile is the language of the soul . Thank you, Sanya, for that big smile.” Moments later, Maju Mantilla was crowned at just 20 years of age.

What did Maju Mantilla do with the money she won in Miss World?

In the “En boca de todos” program, Maju told what she did with the amount of money she received for winning Miss World 2004. She said that she preferred to spend it on buying her first apartment. “It is true, my prize fell and I bought my first apartment in San Borja, but it has already been sold. I lived there until my first child was born,” said the driver.

Former Peruvian model and athlete Maju Mantilla won Miss World 2004. Photo: AFP

What is more important Miss World or Miss Universe?

Although some people often confuse miss World with miss Universe, the truth is that they are two different contests. While the first seeks a social commitment from the winner, the second is focused on empowering women. Both contests are equally important; however, Miss World is more popular in Europe and Asia, while Miss Universe is more popular in America.