The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter that has not yet been announced, explained that the matter was discussed in meetings and that the most prominent officials are studying its aspects. No decisions have yet been made.

Musk’s system called “Starlink”, which includes more than 2,200 satellites in low orbit, provided broadband Internet to more than 150,000 Ukrainian stations on Earth.

On Friday morning, Musk wrote on Twitter that SpaceX is costing $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs.

In addition to the platforms, Musk added, the company has to launch, maintain and renew satellites and set up stations on the ground.

The request comes in the wake of a Twitter war between Musk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In tweets posted last night, Musk noted the disagreement and said it could influence his decision to end the company’s funding for the systems.

Last week, Musk argued that in order to achieve peace, Russia must be allowed to keep Crimea, which it seized in 2014. He added that Ukraine must adopt a state of neutrality and give up its bid to join NATO.

In a sarcastic response, Zelensky posted his own Twitter poll asking “Which Elon Musk do you like more? The one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia?”