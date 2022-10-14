According to the deputy, the statements are part of a “leaked” dossier of the president’s campaign.

the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) published this Friday (14.Oct.2022) a compilation of videos with old speeches by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the poorest. In the title of the piece, the congressman states that “Bolsonaro hates the poor”.

“This video is part of a dossier with leaked images from Bolsonaro’s campaign HQ and which will be released in the coming days to show his hatred for the poor”, he wrote Janones on his Twitter profile.

Watch (1min28s):

O Power 360 listed the origin of all excerpts of videos used by Janones and contextualized the meaning of Bolsonaro’s speeches. Read the statements below:

1st statement: “Bolsonaro hates the poor”

The opening statement of the video is from November 6, 2013, during a plenary session of the Chamber. Bolsonaro says that the usefulness of the poor in Brazil is just voting. “Voter card in hand and with a donkey diploma in your pocket”said.

2nd statement: “Bolsonaro says poor people don’t work”

The excerpt is from interview from Bolsonaro to the journalist UOL Carlos Juliano in May 2015. The then federal deputy stated that the “guy will live on Bolsa Família without doing anything”.

3rd statement: “Bolsonaro calls those who receive Bolsa Família an idiot”

“The idiot’s vote is bought with Bolsa Família”, said Bolsonaro during a lecture at the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense) in 2011.

4th statement: “Bolsonaro says poor people don’t like to study”

Janones titles a portion of the video, with the following message: “Bolsonaro says poor people don’t like to study”. Next, an excerpt from the interview from the president to Rede Vida, in September 2022. The Chief Executive said that in order to have a hot dog cart “no need to study”.

A speech by former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro is also mentioned. “University should be for the few”said Ribeiro in an interview with TV Brazilon August 10, 2021.

5th statement: “Bolsonaro cuts the rights of the poorest”

In March 2015, Bolsonaro, still a federal deputy, participated in the program “You on TV”gives TV network, presented by João Kleber. At the time, he said he voted against the labor rights of domestic workers. THE declaration was also used by Janones.

6th statement: “Bolsonaro despises people of humble origins”

The last line in the video is from a September 2022 campaign act. “The only problem we have here is the PT, made up of people who came from the corners, the grottos, from those places where nothing could get out of there except these kind of people”said Bolsonaro.

In another postJanones celebrated the repercussion of the video against Bolsonaro. “Pau sang in the face! 8K shares in less than 10 minutes!”said.