The classic script of this championship start was also staged in Miami, with a domination by Red Bull and the fourth one-two of the season out of five Grands Prix. A race under the sign of Max Verstappen, good at recovering from the fifth row with a pace unattainable for anyone, only in terms of lap time but also consistency.

Behind the two cars from Milton Keynes, the now usual three-way challenge between Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari was once again, with the aim of being the second force of the weekend. After the good weekend in Azerbaijan in which the first podium of the season was achieved, the Maranello team was looking for confirmations, not only to demonstrate that the performance in Baku was not a “flash in the pan” linked to the characteristics of the track. In fact, for the US round, the Reds presented various aerodynamic innovations that had the aim of improving the feeling of the drivers, thus reducing the unpredictability of a car that is often difficult to read even for those sitting behind the wheel.

First innovations that not only form part of an update plan that will continue in the next rounds, but which are also part of the car learning process undertaken in the last few GPs, which focused above all on set-up changes. Interventions that gave their first effects, going to partially modify the nature of the car, especially in the slow sections, one of the weak points of the SF-23 in the first two rounds.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Constantly changing order

However, it is logical that with such small gaps between the three teams behind Red Bull, the values ​​in the field are fleeting, also linked to the circumstances of the various stages of the calendar. A topic discussed after the Baku GP, an appointment where a greater presence of winding areas, long straights and low tire degradation had made it possible to do well.

Also taking advantage of the difficulties in overtaking, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari had been able to act with greater freedom in the race strategy, perfectly managing the various phases which then ensured a good third place finish. An encouraging result, which however would have to be confirmed on a more complete and complex track, like the one in Miami, which features a mix of fast and slow areas to which are added numerous stretches and continuous restarts.

On the flying lap, even on American soil the SF-23 showed good indications, so much so that Charles Leclerc’s first attempt was in line to be under two tenths of a second from Sergio Perez. Apparently nothing shocking, but in reality it represented a comforting figure, especially bearing in mind the many difficulties encountered by the Red in the first sector, the fastest one. In recent rounds it had emerged quite clearly how fast corners weren’t exactly the bread and butter of the Italian single-seater, which lacks absolute downforce and stability to hold up to the comparison of Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A theme that came up above all in the sequence from turns four to eight, including the one in which Charles Leclerc made a mistake both on Friday and Saturday. In the race, this aspect took on even more significant importance, becoming a crucial limit in the pace difficulties encountered by the two drivers, substantially common despite slightly different set-ups.

Problems in fast corners and tire management

Carlos Sainz’s first stint on the medium tires looked particularly encouraging, so much so that he seemed able to stay consistently in Alonso’s slipstream. Thinking he had a good pace and encouraged by the first references of the white band compound, Ferrari had decided to bring forward the pit stop, calling his standard bearer to the pits to complete the undercut. A move that gave the desired effects, but which also highlighted one of the problems Ferrari currently suffers from, namely the management of the tires from a thermal point of view.

When he returned to the track after the stop, Sainz found himself in traffic, having to push not only to complete the undercut, but also to complete the overtaking maneuvers on Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg. Although it is true that the tires showed good degradation in Miami, in this case the crucial issue is that of managing temperatures in an extremely delicate phase of their life. It is no coincidence that no more than a few races ago the same drivers had remarked on the difficulties shown by the SF-23 in the slipstream of other cars, with the consequent overheating of the tyres.

Race comparison of the Miami GP Alonso – Sainz Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

An interesting element emerges by observing the times recorded by Alonso in that phase, still competitive for all six laps completed after the compatriot’s pit stop, demonstrating that the two-time world champion was still keeping something in his pocket. “First of all, we wanted to follow our plan and not rush. We were building up a delta in terms of tire life and we mustn’t forget that we didn’t know how long we could go on the hard tyres.” We also didn’t want to get into traffic, because then we risked coming into contact with air We thought we’d stay out, we still had pace on those tires and it would pay off later in the race,” confirmed Krack, Aston Martin Team Principal.

The second stint on hard tires is the most indicative for getting into Ferrari’s problems in Miami, in particular returning to the theme of fast corners. After an aggressive first part of the run to complete the undercut, Sainz started having to manage the tires and consequently increased his times. A phase in which, also via radio, the Ferrarista had made it clear to the garage that he did not have great confidence in the tires also due to the lack of flexibility of the SF-23 over long distances.

“At the moment I can’t push. Especially in the race, as soon as you push for one lap, you do a good fast lap and then the next lap you’re three tenths slower on tires that were very, very hard and that means that we have no flexibility to push and that, therefore, we have to just follow a certain pace to get to the end,” said the Ferrari standard-bearer at the end of the race.

Race steps of the Miami GP, Alonso – Sainz – Russell Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

It is precisely in that phase of the Grand Prix that Alonso then took off, maintaining an unattainable pace for the number 55. Observing the telemetry, it emerges how Sainz lost precisely in the fastest sections of the first sector, then failing to compensate in the slowest section . Only once the tires stabilized in the clean air did the pace of the Prancing Horse driver return to times in line with those of his Aston Martin compatriot who by then, at that point, had already given the decisive leap, returning to a pace more appropriate to get to the finish line.

Different arrangements but common problems

Listening to the team radios from Charles Leclerc’s perspective, perhaps the most repeated phrase from the pits was “increase tire management in fast corners”. A theme that was re-proposed for a large part of the race, right from the first stint, the one in which the Monegasque remained in Kevin Magnussen’s traffic for a long time. Not being able to start with the harder tire, given the risk of slipping in the standings at the start, the team’s idea in Red was to lengthen the first part of the race as much as possible, so as not to sacrifice too much the following one.

In that phase, Leclerc had to fight against understeer, especially due to the sensitivity of the front tyres. It’s no coincidence that the team repeated fastest of handling the tires in the sections that put the most energy into the rubber, such as the fast sequence from four to six and the long turn seven.

“With the averages at the start of the race I couldn’t get the car to turn. In addition, I had to be careful not to slide the front tires because the first stint had to be long and that conditioned the whole race for me,” explained the Prancing Horse driver. On the other hand, Magnussen had shown to be more aggressive on the tyres, to such an extent that in the post-race he later explained that he had perhaps exaggerated being forced to bring up the pit stop.

Race comparison of the Miami GP, Leclerc – Sainz Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The indication to increase the management in the fast corners, like the one of the tenth lap (“We have to be careful with the front saturation in turns 7 and 15”), had a precise purpose, understandable also by observing the telemetry at the start of the race. What emerges is that, in fact, the Monegasque tended to face the indicated sections with basically greater speeds than his teammate. Problems that then reappeared also in the second half of the race, where the same difficulties recurred in terms of “elasticity” on the part of the SF-23 already highlighted by Sainz on the harder compound.

What seems clear is that the problems in Miami are not completely confined to simple tire degradation, also because the track temperatures were about fifteen degrees lower than in Friday’s practice, limiting the loss of performance over the long distance. In this case, it almost seems that the “blameability” of the SF-23 with some characteristics of the track and the thermal management of the tires, not very constant, weighed the most.

The hope of the Reds is that the Miami round will come back as an isolated case, above all bearing in mind the fact that they were also beaten by Mercedes, but it is also true that it falls within that pattern of continuous alternation of values ​​that has already been observed several times in this start of the championship. The SF-23 continues to suffer more in race conditions and Sainz’s words at the end of the race showed that the car is still in a phase of pure experimentation to build the basis for the future.