News now in the air for several days and official time. Denso Kasius, who was in Vienna since yesterday, has signed his new contract with Rapid, the club with which he will play until the end of the season. The outright loan deal, with no right of redemption, from Bologna to Rapid Vienna is official.
‘Bologna Fc 1909 announces that it has sold defender Denso’s right to sporting performances to SK Rapid Wien kasius on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023′.
January 26 – 09:50
