Rome, cashier hit with 29 stones in the face: two minors arrested

The cashier of a mini-market in the Anagnina area, south of Rome, was hit with 29 stones by two Roman students aged 14 and 15. The carabinieri of the Castel Gandolfo company managed to trace the perpetrators of the attack thanks to the images of the video surveillance cameras.

On January 10, the two teenagers entered the market to buy a bottle of water – as the images show. Once inside, one of the two pulled a stone from his pockets and started hitting the cashier repeatedly in the face and head.

Once the man was knocked out, the kids took the proceeds (about 300 euros) and fled. The images of the cameras in the area were also fundamental, which also made it possible to reconstruct the movements of the two attackers, aboard line vehicles. In fact, they were stopped by the police on board a bus.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old, at the time of the arrest, were in possession of hashish and 160 euros in cash. The public prosecutor’s office at the Juvenile Court of Rome requested and obtained the validation of the detention for the two minors, who were placed in a community.