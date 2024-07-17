Mexico City.- The Mexican Football Federation made it official that Jaime Lozano is no longer the coach of the National Team.

“The Mexican Football Federation appreciates and recognizes Jaime Lozano’s commitment and dedication. Today his time as Technical Director of the Senior National Team ends. We hope the best for his professional and personal career,” they said in a statement.

“Jimmy” won the 2023 Gold Cup, but was unable to advance with El Tri to the second round of the recent Copa América.

More details about what’s next for the national team will be given in August.