This Friday, the National Archives of the United States released more than 13,000 secret documents on the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.

“It is critical to ensure that the United States government maximizes transparency in disclosing all information in the records related to the assassination, except where the strongest possible reasons advise otherwise,” said President Joe Biden.

The murder of F.Kennedy It was given on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, United States. Several conspiracy theories were created around his death, especially about the man who activated the weapon, Lee Harvey Oswald.

According to information obtained by the police in 1963, on the afternoon the President of the United States died, a Oswald, who would have shot three times with a Mannlicher Carcano rifle from the town book depository.

The alleged shooter always denied having fired the shots and on November 24 of that same year he was killed with a bullet to the stomach by gangster Jack Ruby, in the basement of Dallas police headquarters.

59 years later, the United States government has released a series of documents mentioning that the CIA was on the trail of the murderer months before the tragedy. In the files you can see the movements that Oswald made, his contacts and his signature on a Cuban visa.

A file dated June 22, 1962, notes that this man was mentioned in a recent Washington Post article as a defector to the Soviet Union.

The intelligence center of the United States, intercepted a call from Oswald in October 1963 from Moscow “using his own name” and speaking “breathy Russian”. The suspect had visited the Russian embassy and claimed that someone left “a telegram from him to Washington.” In the call, Oswald asked if there had been any “something new”.

The investigation concluded that the shooter acted alone. However, the United States government withheld other documents, citing “national security reasons.”

