The minister of the Federal Supreme Court Ricardo Lewandowski was in the office of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), this Friday, the 16th. The meeting took place hours after Congress approved the project, which defines the division of the rapporteur and determines that 80% of them be distributed proportionally among the benches, 7.5% remain with the Boards of Directors of each House, and 5%, for the CMO. However, the proposal does not advance on transparency and maintains with party leaders the prerogative to define allocations of funds.

The STF resumes on Monday, 19, the judgment of the constitutionality of the RP9, after the request for postponement precisely by Lewandowski and Minister Gilmar Mendes, who mentioned the Congressional project and even spoke of “governability”.

So far, the Supreme Court has a majority to end the secret budget. But the parliamentarians hope that the approval of the resolution project this Friday by Congress can sensitize the ministers and avoid the total overthrow of the modality of payment of the amendment.

Earlier, Pacheco said he considered the proposal approved by Congress “entirely” good and showed willingness to talk to the Supreme Court in search of “improvements”.

Design for RP9 ‘must be considered’

Minister Lewandowski signaled that he will consider the draft resolution of the secret budget approved by Congress in his vote on the subject on Monday, 19. The Court analyzes the constitutionality of the rapporteur’s amendments and, so far, there is a majority for the overthrow of the instrument.

Lewandowski said that the proposal, which will change the Common Rules of Congress, “is a new fact and must be considered”.

After meeting with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the minister stated that the senator “inaugurated” a period of dialogue between the Powers. He said he decided to ask for the postponement of the STF session yesterday after a letter sent by Pacheco arguing that Congress contemplated the issues identified as critical by ministers in the project. “I had the opportunity to say, when the lights went out of the session, that the letter that President Rodrigo Pacheco sent to the STF, because all the ministers, all the cabinets are there, inaugurated an institutional dialogue”, he said after leaving the office of the Presidency of the Senate.