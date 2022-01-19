It’s official: Gabriel Deck returns to Real Madrid. The Argentine player returns to the white club after a brief and tumultuous stage in the NBA, in which he has not found his place. The forward is already in Spain to formalize an agreement that is already completely closed: this and two more seasons with an improved salary compared to the one he received when he left, in April 2021. The player could be seen together with those who are going to be his teammates, the which, for the most part, you already know, in the match with Casademont Zaragoza on matchday 18 of the Endesa League. The Argentine was with Fabien Causeur and Tristan Vukcevic, who did not play, watching the others get a resounding victory (94-69).

After the Thunder cut Deck, the Argentine player was in the dilemma of what to do with his future. A return to Real Madrid was one of the options that his environment was considering and the pact was not long in coming. After a few weeks in which the Argentine has prepared his new landing in Spain, the signing has been made official by Real Madrid, which has reported the new addition with an official statement. deck returns to the team with which he rose to fame and showed himself as a player, but reserves the option of returning to the NBA in the future.

Pablo Laso was full of praise for his new signing after Real Madrid’s victory against Zaragoza: “We are talking about a player for me who is very decisive in all the teams in which he has played. He wouldn’t talk about Oklahoma because he hasn’t played there; and this would be, to this day, the worst of Gaby. I have the feeling that since the Fenerbahçe game, eight months ago, that he has played four games, those of the Olympic Games with Argentina: the rest cannot be assessed. I’m very happy. He is a player who opens up many options for us in the game both defensively and offensively. It is not the time to discover a player like him when everyone already knows him. The first time he came here we were clear that he was a player who could grow a lot with us, he can play inside and outside, he gives us a lot of versatility, he understands the game and that will not change“.

This is how the Real Madrid 2021-22 squad looks like:

Bases: Thomas Heurtel, Nigel Williams-Goss, Carlos Alocén and Juan Núñez.

escorts: Sergio Llull, Fabien Causeur and Alberto Abalde.

eaves: Rudy Fernandez, Gabriel Deck, Adam Hanga and Jeff Taylor.

Power forwards: Guerschon Yabusele, Anthony Randolph, Trey Thompkins and Tristan Vukcevic.

Pivots: Edy Tavares and Vincent Poirier.