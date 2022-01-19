“Trauma emergency interventions are all guaranteed, obviously even to the unvaccinated“

“The program of Rete 4 ‘Fuori dal coro’ conducted by Mario Giordano and the newspaper ‘La Verità’, without even asking us what our version was, highlighted the fact that we have planned to postpone interventions that can be postponed, given that we have dedicated an entire floor of our hospital to Covid patients, who are also hospitalized at this time “. Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the Galeazzi of Milan, he answers on Affaritaliani.it to ‘Out of the box’ and ‘La Verità’ who said and wrote that patients who have not completed the entire vaccination course, including the third dose, are not accepted in the hospital of the virologist Pregliasco.

“Trauma emergency interventions are all guaranteed, obviously even to the unvaccinated“, explains Pregliasco.” We have selected some situations that can be postponed for a few months. For example, I do not think this is the time for a fragile patient to undergo a postponable surgery, such as hallux valgus, both for his safety and to keep the hospital operational and free “.

According to the virologist, “as on several occasions, ‘Out of the Choir’ and ‘The Truth’ highlight only a few elements for create a social conflict, also because on my social networks, after what I saw on Rete 4 and what I read in ‘La Verità’, I am full of unjustified threats and insults “, he concludes.