The weekend is valid for both Berlin E-Prix has already been the scene of two important news related to the future of Formula E and its teams: even before the official nature of the acquisition of Mercedes by McLaren, which will thus enter the top electric category from next season, it was in fact witnessed also to the agreement between the Andretti team and Porsche, with the latter supplying its engines to the US team again starting from the 2022-23 world championship.

However, the presence of the Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey on the Tempelhof circuit a few minutes from the start of the eighth round – with the latter then delivering the winner’s trophy to Nyck De Vries – had hinted at a possible announcement this time limited to the presence of the track in the next calendars, and so was: the meeting took place on the starting grid between the first town and Alejandro Agagfounder and President of Formula E, turned into an official communiqué issued just minutes after the podium ceremony, with the Berlin E-Prix having extended his contract for another two years.

In this way, Tempelhof Airport will further strengthen its link with Formula E, which has always included the German leg continuously since its first season: “We are delighted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is taking place for the eighth time in our capital – said Giffey – Berlin is the only city that has entered the racing calendar every year since the 2014 inaugural season and the iconic Tempelhof Airport hosted the event for the seventh time this weekend. The track has quickly become one of the best known circuits in Formula E, and I am therefore delighted that a contract has been signed for the next two years. There Formula E not only does it offer us exciting electric racing, but it is also an important platform to promote technological and sustainable innovations that can facilitate our transition to a greener and more electric future“.