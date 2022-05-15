from Online editing

The woman was 32 years old. Her parents are now considering the civil case. The counseling cleared the behavior of the doctors involved in the vaccination

Francesca Tuscanoa support teacher, died at age 32 on April 4, 2021 after receiving the vaccine dose AstraZeneca. Cause of death: cerebral thrombosis. A year after the disappearance we know the figures of the state compensation: they are just over 77 thousand euros (77,468.53), intended for relatives who have the right who request it, in the event that the death of the injured party was determined by vaccinations. To date, there is a 150 million euro fund for those who have suffered damage from anti Covid inoculations.

The advice of the coroner Luca Tajana and the haematologist Franco Piovella established that the patient's death should be reasonably referred to adverse effects from administration of an anti Covid-19 vaccine, and cleared the behavior of the doctors involved in the vaccination. The advice also reads that Francesca was killed by a very rare cerebral thrombosis associated with low platelets, triggered in particular in young women by adenovirus-based vaccines, just like AstraZeneca. Francesca's is considered a model case of a very rare and very serious adverse reaction. On April 2, 2021, after her injection, the young woman had suffered from severe headaches: her parents had found her unconscious. On April 4, she was declared dead at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa.

The Tuscano family has hired the lawyers Federico Bertorello and Tatiana Massara, who are trying to access the compensation provided and will probably bring forward a civil case against the state.