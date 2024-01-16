What was an open secret became a reality. Oil Alliance a new stage will begin and will start playing in Valledupar leaving Barrancabermeja without Colombian football for the moment.

“Oil Alliance It is allowed to inform the entire community that the club has made the hard decision to change its headquarters to the city of Valledupar“, the club commented initially in a statement.

Oil Alliance vs. Tolima

Likewise, they confirm that out of respect for the team, the club uses the yellow and black colors, like the Oil tanker in the name.

And they add that Barrancabermeja's offer for the club to remain there was rejected: “Our institution received a proposal from the mayor, Jonathan Vasquez But it should be noted that in the business field, the presentation of proposals requires more than good will.”

In addition, they gave the reasons for the change of headquarters: “The initiatives must be clear, with data and concrete actions and with financial support that allows analyzing whether they meet the sponsorship needs that the club needs to keep the team in category A.”

Given this, the club mentions that “we took another course because the institution dreams of being historic and for this it needs great support and a great ally.” In the end, the club thanked the fans who supported them in the hard times and in the moments of glory.

With this mentioned, alliance will play from this semester in the stadium Armando Maestre Pavajeau which has a capacity of 11,000 spectators and where the club will play the League and the duel against Cali America by South American Cup.

It is worth noting that a few hours ago, the team of alliance He has already moved to the club headquarters to begin preparing for the debut against Nacional in the stadium Athanasius Girardot.

With information from Futbolred.

