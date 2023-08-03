Gorak will be the successor to Lishar Guler, who was appointed by Erdogan as defense minister in the new government.

The Supreme Military Shura Council met in Turkey, on Thursday, under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Ministers of Justice Yilmaz Tong, Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Yasar Guler, and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Also participating in the meeting were Lieutenant General Musa Usfar, Commander of the Ground Forces entrusted with the task of presiding over the General Staff, Commander of the Naval Forces, Admiral Argement Tatlioglu, and Commander of the Air Force, Atilla Golan.