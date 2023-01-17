Office of the President of Ukraine accepted the resignation of Arestovich from the post of adviser

The Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine accepted the resignation of Aleksey Arestovich from the post of adviser. This was stated by the press secretary of the President Sergei Nikiforov, transmits “Ukrainian Truth”.

According to the press secretary, the corresponding decree has already been signed by Maria Vitushok, head of the office of the president’s office.

On January 16, it became known that the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada began collecting signatures in support of the dismissal of an adviser to the presidential office, Aleksey Arestovich. The reason for this was the adviser’s statements regarding military operations, in particular, the words that the reason for the destruction of a high-rise building in the Dnieper was the work of the Ukrainian air defense system.

On January 17, Arestovich announced that he had written a letter of resignation from the post of adviser.