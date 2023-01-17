Carrots are good for you, we agree on that. But that doesn’t mean you should eat only carrots every day and every meal. In fact, your skin will literally turn orange. Crazy, we wouldn’t rate Trump as a carrot eater. The moral of this story is that variety is always a good idea, even outside the kitchen. Even when it comes to things like hydrogen, BMW believes.

BMW has touched on it more often, but boss Oliver Zipse emphasized last week that he is afraid that we in Europe focus too much on one solution to reduce car emissions. According to him, hydrogen as an energy carrier is a sensible alternative to battery cars. He’s not saying that EVs are bad, but that we shouldn’t bet too much on one horse.

During a digital press conference, Zipse says, “Have you ever tried to stand on one leg for too long? It’s dangerous… When we think about the future, we don’t want to think about one pillar, but about a second, a third, a fourth or even a fifth.’ He continues: ‘Hydrogen is the mainstay of the future.’

BMW sees opportunities for hydrogen

‘Resilience means flexibility and we want to be a resilient company. That’s why we believe the window for hydrogen is now an opportunity. And that is why we are strongly in favor of creating not only a charging infrastructure, but also a hydrogen infrastructure. This is our point of view,’ says Zipse Automobilweek.

BMW not only likes to talk about hydrogen, they are now busy developing a hydrogen-powered car that you can order soon. The hydrogen BMW will be in the showrooms at the earliest in 2025, but in any case before the end of this decade. Now for the hydrogen stations.