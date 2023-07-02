Starts July and through Amazon Italy it is still possible to complain three months of Kindle Unlimited free for eligible Prime members. This promotion will be active until July 12, 2023, i.e. until the end of Prime Day. You can find the promotion at this address.

The offer, as already indicated, is designed only for the “eligible” Prime customers: in case, you can take advantage 30 days free of Prime and then access your free trial of Kindle Unlimited. In any case, remember that you must not already be registered with the service and above all you must not have recently taken advantage of the free 30-day trial version. Like any other Amazon subscription, you can cancel your subscription at any time (books already borrowed will remain available until the three months are up). If you continue the service even after the free trial period, the price at the time of renewal will be €9.99.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited gives access to over 1 million titles, including novels, visual novels, comic books, manuals and more. You can use it from any device through the Kindle app: you can use your computer, smartphone, tablet and of course Kindle eBook readers. You can find recently published novels but also great classics such as Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring or the Harry Potter saga.