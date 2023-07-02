Europe may disrupt nuclear deal over Iran’s alleged supply of UAVs to Russia

Britain, Germany and France threatened to violate the nuclear deal. As a pretext for this, European countries want to use the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia attributed to Iran, informs The Guardian.

According to the newspaper, Europe is not going to remove from Iran restrictions on the research, development and production of UAVs, which expire on October 18 in accordance with a 2015 UN Security Council resolution. Another reason for violating the nuclear deal in these three countries is speculation in the Western press about the possible supply of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia. The publication notes that the reaction of the Iranian authorities to such actions is unknown.

Earlier it was reported that European diplomats informed Iran about the maintenance of sanctions against the country’s missile program. The extension of the restrictions will be the first significant example of non-compliance by the UK, Germany and France with the terms of the nuclear deal, experts say. However, the decision to maintain sanctions must be supported by all 27 EU member states – this issue has not yet been discussed.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian was indignant at the lack of evidence that the republic had delivered UAVs to Russia. According to him, Tehran does not supply weapons to any of the parties to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.