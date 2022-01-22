In the purchase of two lemons cut in half, taquería gives away a quarter of carnitas at only 70 pesos, a “100% real, not feik” promotion that was published on social networks as an ingenious marketing strategy and that has made more than one laugh and get some free tacos.

It was a Hidalgo taqueria known as “Don Nacho” that went viral due to its shark mentalityand it is that taking advantage of the significant increase in the price of a kilogram of lemon, which already reaches up to 80 pesos, he announced an offer that no one can miss.

This promotion consists in that, when you buy two lemons cut in half for 70 pesos, you get a quarter of carnitas for free accompanied with their respective vegetables and sauces for greater enjoyment, “take advantage of this super offer that Chicharrón & Carnitas Don Nacho brings for you, 100% real not feik” they posted on their social networks.

The offer shared by the taqueria will be available until the price of lemon drops, according to the same publication, and although at first it was taken as a joke by Internet users, it was soon revealed that it is real and that anyone can go to carry out the promotion.

This business is located on Pensador Mexicano street, corner with María del Carmen, in the Centro Norte neighborhood, Actopan, in the state of Hidalgo, it also opens its doors throughout the week and even has home delivery.

Chicharrón & Carnitas Don Nacho has been characterized by its handcrafted pork products that you can enjoy by the taco or by the kilo, and throughout the year it launches various raffles and gifts of calendars or ecological bags.

This promotion is given around the lemon shortage due to climate change and that has increased its price in the market, hitting the pockets of all Mexicans, since the Colima lemon is up to 80 pesos per kilogram, while the lemon Persian at 69 pesos; the price is expected to decline over the weeks.