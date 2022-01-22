As for Andriy Shevchenko, the adventure of the new coach began Genoa Alexander Blessin. Both the Ukrainian and the German made their debut against Udinese and always with the same tie result. Blessin in the press room commented on Marassi’s match: “The team’s performance overall was good, this is the right direction. We continue to work during the break with the same intensity and the same mentality. There is still a lot of work to be done. to do and the road is long. The style we have shown today is what I want the team to put on the pitch. The theme is what you saw today, that is, that the team not only defend but raise the center of gravity and defend forward. on this path with the right mentality and with details we will always do better “.

MODULE – Blessin then said his on the scheme adopted today, the 4-2-3-1: “The right scheme is there when you win. The structure is always the same, regardless of the scheme we use. I want that mentality there. We have to be flexible, the important thing is to put the right players on the pitch and continue with what we saw on the pitch today. At the start of the games you can see how the team plays, 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2, but during the game it often changes. The structure and the way of playing must be these “. Finally, a final joke about welcoming the fans: “The way in which the team set up the match was very important and it was a spark for the fans. It will be very important to have the fans behind us because they will help us to get out of this. difficult situation”.